Photo Credit: Tomás Del Coro / Wikimedia

Israel’s flagship carrier El Al Airlines will participate in the TSA Pre-Check program, the company announced Thursday on its website.

The expedited screening program allows passengers to travel through security checkpoints without removing shoes, belts, liquids, food items, laptops and light jackets at more than 200 US airports.

The program allows expedited movement once passengers have checked in with El Al.