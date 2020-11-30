Photo Credit: Mila Aviv / Flash 90

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced Sunday that it was awarded a $96 million contract to supply a European country with a Rotary-Wing Mission Training Center (“Rotary-Wing MTC”) and support services to train its Air Force, Army and Navy helicopter pilots and crews.

The contract is to be performed over a nine-year period, with an option to extend the maintenance services for an additional 10-year period.

Advertisement



The Rotary-Wing MTC is a networked multi-platform, mission-oriented, helicopter training center that will provide multi-level training for helicopter pilots and air crews across the customer’s Armed Forces, according to Elbit.

The new training center will enable realistic simulated tactical training using all of the helicopter’s systems in a wide variety of mission scenarios. The Rotary-Wing MTC draws on the unique technologies and accumulated operational experience of the Company’s fighter aircraft tactical mission training centers.

“This contract highlights the growing importance that Armed Forces place on leveraging proven technologies to enhance readiness while reducing costs,” Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems’ Aerospace Division said.