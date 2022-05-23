Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90

For the second time this year, a rate hike for electricity is being mulled by Israel’s Electricity Authority, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 13 News.

Officials are discussing a rate hike of six percent, saying the price of coal has risen due to the war in Ukraine, the strengthening of the US dollar and a costly malfunction at one of the Israel Electric Company’s facilities that will take many months to repair.

The estimated increase of 52 agorot per kilowatt hour is expected to begin this summer.