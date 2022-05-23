Photo Credit: Yossi Aloni / Flash 90
An IEC worker technician repairing a fault in the Israeli electricity network. August 29, 2020

For the second time this year, a rate hike for electricity is being mulled by Israel’s Electricity Authority, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 13 News.

Officials are discussing a rate hike of six percent, saying the price of coal has risen due to the war in Ukraine, the strengthening of the US dollar and a costly malfunction at one of the Israel Electric Company’s facilities that will take many months to repair.

Advertisement

The estimated increase of 52 agorot per kilowatt hour is expected to begin this summer.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael Police Appeal Court Decision on Temple Mount
Next articleMaking Aliyah with No Money – Is It Possible?
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...