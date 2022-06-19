Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/FLASH90

Residents and passersby in several Jerusalem neighborhoods were sent running for cover Sunday evening when a rocket alert siren wailed across the area.

בהמשך לאזעקות שנשמעות בדקות האחרונות באזור ירושלים ובדרום הארץ, ככל הנראה מדובר בתקלה, והנושא בבדיקה. אין חשש לאירוע ביטחוני — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 19, 2022

The panic did not last long, however: IDF Home Front Command announced within minutes that the siren activated due to a “malfunction.”

The incident is under investigation, the IDF said, adding, “There is no fear of a security incident.”

In May 2021, however, it was no accident, nor was it a malfunction: Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorists launched a barrage of missiles at the Israeli capital, starting a war that lasted 11 days.

Jerusalem is home to numerous strategic targets that Gaza terrorists — or those from Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah — would find worthy of attack.