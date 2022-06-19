Photo Credit: Miriam Alster/FLASH90
A Haredi man enters the Intel hi-tech compound in Jerusalem (archive).

Residents and passersby in several Jerusalem neighborhoods were sent running for cover Sunday evening when a rocket alert siren wailed across the area.

The panic did not last long, however: IDF Home Front Command announced within minutes that the siren activated due to a “malfunction.”

The incident is under investigation, the IDF said, adding, “There is no fear of a security incident.”

In May 2021, however, it was no accident, nor was it a malfunction: Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorists launched a barrage of missiles at the Israeli capital, starting a war that lasted 11 days.

Jerusalem is home to numerous strategic targets that Gaza terrorists — or those from Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah — would find worthy of attack.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
