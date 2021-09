Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Former Israeli Religious Affairs Minister Aharon Abuhatzira passed away Tuesday, the first day of the seven-day holiday of Sukkot.

He was 82.

Abuhatzira was the son of the revered Baba Haki, Admor Rabbi Isaac Abuhatzira.

He served as the mayor of Ramle from 1972 until 1977, when he began his term as minister, serving in that position until 1981.

Abuhatzira served as a Knesset member for the Mafdal, Likud and Tami parties from 1977 until 1992.

Baruch Dayan HaEmet.