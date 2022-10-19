Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Rhododendrites

Google Maps appears to have created a new name for a pet project of New York City Mayor Eric Adams – his much-debated migrant processing center on Randalls Island – at least temporarily.

The site, officially called the “Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center,” had a different name on the location software, until Tuesday night.

Google called it the “Adams Tent City” until the internet giant got wind of a New York Post report mocking the designation, but within hours told the news outlet, “We’re aware of the situation and have removed the listing.”

It’s not clear whether Google created the name, or whether the designation was made by a Google Maps user.

The migrant processing site is expected to temporarily house up to 500 migrants as they wait for places in the city’s swamped homeless shelter system.

Two tents at the site are filled with rows of cots (a third has tables and chairs), along with a laundry, six portable shower units and six portable bathrooms designated to serve the population.