IDF Col. Reut Retig-Weiss receives her new rank as commander of an IDF combat brigade, June 16, 2022

The Israel Defense Forces has appointed its first female officer to head an IDF brigade in a combat unit.

IDF Col. Reut Retig-Weiss was promoted Thursday to commander of the 99th division of the IDF artillery brigade.

As part of her role, she will head an artillery unit at the Tze’elim Urban Warfare Training Center.

Women became eligible to serve in combat positions in the IDF Field Intelligence Brigade, and in the Snapir Naval Unit in the year 2005-2006. Two years later, women were also allowed to serve in combat roles in the Search and Rescue Brigade.

Women became eligible for the Israel Air Force pilots’ course for the first time in 1995, but women have been included in the country’s military draft since 1949.

