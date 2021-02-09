Photo Credit: Basel Awidat / Flash 90
An Israeli army vehicle drives near a new concrete wall on the border between Israel and Lebanon near Rosh Hanikra in northern Israel on Sept. 5, 2018

The Israeli Defense Forces began the “Lightning Storm” military exercise on Tuesday in the northern sector of the country along the border with Lebanon, an IDF spokesperson said.

The exercise, expected to run approximately 30 hours, is set to conclude sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Advertisement

The soldiers are being drilled on their readiness to respond to threats along the northern border with Lebanon.

Residents in the area have been notified they are likely to see roadblocks near the border, increased traffic from military vehicles and security forces, and may hear explosions in the area.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUAE’s ‘Probe of Hope’ Takes Honor and Reputation to Mars
Next articleThe Most Important Year in 7 Years
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...