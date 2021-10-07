Photo Credit: Kholodovsky / Wikimedia
The Israeli government has issued a warning about possible Iranian threats to its foreign service personnel and diplomatic missions around the world, Israel’s Channel 12 reported Thursday evening.

Israeli embassies worldwide have been asked by diplomats to “remain alert,” according to the report.

The move follows a narrow escape in Cyprus by Israeli-Cypriot businessman Teddy Sagi after he received an alert from Cypriot security services.

An Azerbaijani citizen was subsequently arrested and accused in the assassination plot.

As far back as March of this year, Israel’s National Security Council issued a warning to Israelis abroad of becoming possible targets for Iran.

