Israel will move its clocks forward one hour at 2 am to 3 am Friday morning, marking the official start of Daylight Savings Time, despite the un-springlike weather that has hit the country.

The legislation mandating that Daylight Savings Time begin on the last Sunday in March was passed by the Knesset in 2013, extending the longer daylight hours until the last Sunday in October.

People in the Jewish State have been contending with some of the coldest weather the country has seen in recent years — including Thursday, with frigid temperatures, high winds and rain hitting most of the country.

Some parts of Jerusalem even saw freezing temperatures in the morning hours; further north, Israelis were hit with snowfall in the Golan Heights and other similar mountainous areas, including in the city of Tzfat.

Forecasters predict, however, that the weather should be warming up by next week.

