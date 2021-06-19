Photo Credit: Steve Buissinne / Pixabay

The home of an Israeli journalist who covers Arab affairs was bombed this weekend by unknown assailants.

Yediot Ahronot (Ynet) journalist Hassan Sha’alan was not home, nor was his family, when an explosive device was set off at his residence in the northern Israeli city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye, an Arab community.

The journalist has been the recipient of multiple death threats this month, possibly in response to his coverage of the ongoing crime wave taking place among the Arab population.

Sha’alan has a second home as well in the Israeli Arab city of Taibe. Gunfire was directed at the home two weeks ago. Three bullets reached his children’s bedroom, noarrowly missing his daughter at the time.

Sha’alan’s northern Israeli home sustained heavy damage in the explosion.