For the first time in decades, the water level in Lake Kinneret (also known as the Sea of Galilee), is approaching full capacity.

The water rose by 2.8 inches this past week.

The level of the lake on Wednesday afternoon was just 13 inches below the upper red line (686.1 feet below sea level), according to the Israel Water Authority.

The upper red line (685 feet below sea level) indicates that Lake Kinneret is at full capacity, at which point the Degania Dam must be opened to avoid flooding in the area.

The water is 12.7 feet above the lower red line, (698.8 feet below sea level), which marks the level at which the ecological balance of the lake begins to be damaged, and the water quality begins to decline.

It is forbidden to pump or use water from the lake once the level has hit the lower red line.