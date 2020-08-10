Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Famartin

A huge gas explosion in the Reisterstown Station neighborhood near Reisterstown Plaza killed at least one woman and left two others in critical condition Monday in northwest Baltimore, according to multiple reports quoting firefighters at the scene.

At least one person is still said to be trapped under the debris of three homes that are said to be badly damaged; one is flattened completely.

The blast occurred near Reisterstown and Labyrinth Roads, according to firefighters’ union officials.

Special Rescue Operations units were operating at the scene to search for and extract any other individuals that were under the wreckage of the homes, according to firefighters union officials who spoke with The Baltimore Sun.

It is not yet clear what caused the explosion.