Nassau County has set April 29 to be recognized each year as “End Jew Hatred” Day in a proclamation that focuses on the need to speak out and take action against antisemitism.

The “End Jew Hatred” movement works to unite individuals and organizations from around the world who support the cause that defines the movement: to end Jew-hatred in our lifetime.

Attacks against the Jewish community in Nassau County are on the rise, with incidents that included flyers filled with hate messages being distributed recently in Rockville Centre, Long Beach and Oceanside.

“We are thankful to Nassau County for recognizing the importance of standing up against Jew-hatred,” said Brooke Goldstein, founder and executive director of The Lawfare Project.

“This annual day of recognition shows the strength of the Jewish people and our allies. It is no longer acceptable to stand idly by as a minority group is openly discriminated against, week-in and week-out.

“This Jewish civil rights movement marks the start of a wider initiative to spread awareness about, and fight, the rise in Jew-hatred across the country.”

The proclamation by County Executive Bruce Blakeman reads: “We must unite on ending Jew-hatred, and thus, make progress towards being a more inclusive, safe society… Hate crimes have increased drastically in the past several years, demonstrating that we must be vigilant against the growing threat of antisemitism.”

The Holocaust Museum & Center for Tolerance and Education is also mentioned in the proclamation, expressing a commitment “to making our communities safer and more inclusive for all people.”