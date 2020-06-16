Photo Credit: GPO

The NGO Monitor organization has been chosen from among hundreds of applicants by the Genesis Prize Foundation’s “Speak out for Israel” initiative to combat antisemitism and efforts to delegitimize Israel.

“NGO Monitor is honored to have been selected as one of 26 organizations highlighting Israeli democracy, tolerance, science, technology, and culture,” the organization said Tuesday in a statement.

“This award, in honor of 2019 Genesis Prize Laureate Robert Kraft, recognizes the importance of NGO Monitor’s efforts in combating NGO hate through the implementation of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.”

Most recently, NGO Monitor research uncovered NGOs exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to promote vile anti-Israel and antisemitic narratives.

“With this prize, NGO Monitor will be able to amplify our reach and deepen our impact,” the organization said.

The 26 Israeli and international non-profit organizations will receive funding as part of ‘Speak Out for Israel’ — a global campaign to promote a true narrative of Israel and counteract efforts to delegitimize the Jewish State. Funding for the grants comes from the $1 million Genesis Prize that was awarded to American philanthropist Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots football team.

The annual Genesis Prize — dubbed the “Jewish Nobel” by TIME Magazine — honors extraordinary individuals for their outstanding commitment to Jewish values and the State of Israel, their professional achievement and their contribution to humanity.