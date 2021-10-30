Photo Credit: GifterPhotos / YouTube
Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels patrol in Brooklyn. Dec. 29, 2019

Republican New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa was hit by a taxi on Friday in Midtown Manhattan, four days before the city’s mayoral election.

Sliwa, a radio talk show host and CEO of the Guardian Angels, sustained a broken arm and bruises as a result.

But the irrepressible activist insisted on first doing his show before going to the hospital.

“I’m like a cat that has nine lives,” told reporters. “I think I’ve used up my eighth.”

He was treated and released at Lenox Hill Hospital on the Upper East Side of the city, leaving the hospital with his left arm in a sling.

Sliwa’s opponent, Democratic candidate Eric Adams, said he hoped he soon would be back on the campaign trail.

“I’ve just been informed that Mr. Sliwa was struck by a yellow cab while out campaigning today and is being treated at Lenox Hill hospital. I’d like to wish him a speedy recovery, and I hope to see him back out on the trail this weekend,” Adams said in a statement.

Sliwa said he appreciated the well-wishes from Adams. His campaign canceled his events for Friday, but he was scheduled to speak at a GOP rally on Saturday in Staten Island.

