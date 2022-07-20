Photo Credit: Kobi Richter/TPS

One of the largest food importers in Israel has announced it will raise the prices of the products it brings to the Jewish State.

Shestowitz announced this week that it plans to raise the prices of food and toiletries between 10 to 15 percent by August 1.

Advertisement



Some of the most popular Master Chef brand sauces, basmati rice, jasmine rice, croutons, soup nuts and noodles – all distributed by Shestowitz — will cost six to nine percent more. Other products will cost up to 15 percent more.

Another major importer of essential goods, Diplomat, likewise recently announced a significant price hike. Products distributed by Diplomat that will cost another 20 percent more include Procter & Gamble shampoo and conditioner brands and Pantene products, among others. Some of them will cost even more, including Ariel and Tide laundry detergents, Fairy dish detergents and food products such as Starkist, Oreo and Milka chocolate.

Moreover, on August 14, Kimberly-Clark will also raise its prices, by some 5.5 to 9.6 percent.

It’s not clear which company may be next, but what is clear that the era of consumer price hikes is not yet over.