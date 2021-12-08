Photo Credit: Abir Sultan / Flash 90

International computer chip giant Intel announced Monday that it has acquired Screenovate, an Israeli startup that developed a technology enabling smartphone screens to be projected on to televisions and computers, as well as be used to scan, print and copy files.

Although details of the contract were not released, Calcalist estimated that Intel paid $150 million for the company, which develops screen-duplication solutions that enable interaction between multiple devices. The Globes business news site quoted a source who said Intel paid $100 million for the startup.

The Ra’anana-based company has raised about $8 million since its launch in 2010 by CEO Joshua Glazer, Arnon Catalan, Gilad Ben-Yossef and Matan Shapira.

“Screenovate is a pioneer and leader in developing technology for advanced integration between end devices based on different operating systems and has strong partnerships with leading players in the industry,” Glazer, who founded the company, said.

“The opportunity to become part of Intel with its market coverage, technological power and excellent connections opens new horizons for all of us.”

This is not the first transaction between Intel and Screenovate: Intel invested in the startup in 2014, according to Globes.

The Israeli company will join Intel’s Client Computing Group.

“The many research studies that we have conducted have found the enormous importance of the user experience, regardless of what device is being used,” said Intel vice president of client engineering Jim Johnson.

“One of Intel’s targets is to work to achieve innovative solutions that will fulfill in the most optimal way the needs of our customers, including the need for a smooth and efficient user experience on PCs and the Intel Evo platform.

“The acquisition of Screenovate will help us promote this aim because it complements our platform technology portfolio and provides solutions for our customers in situations of interaction between a range of devices. We look forward to Screenovate’s talented engineers joining the ranks of Intel.”