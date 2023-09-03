Photo Credit: Jenny Kellett / Wikimedia

Two female Israeli tourists were attacked in Kenya on Saturday while visiting the small coastal town of Watamu, north of Mombasa.

The attackers were armed with machetes.

The two women were robbed and then slashed by the assailants while traveling to their hotel.

One lost a finger in the attack, the other sustained wounds as well. Both were rushed to a local hospital.

The Israeli Consulate in Kenya is maintaining close contact with the victims and with their families and has expedited visas to enable the families to join the victims.