The Jewish Agency has raised more than $15 million over the course of one week to support humanitarian and rescue operations along the Ukrainian border, with more than $10 million coming from its partners at the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) and Keren Hayesod.

“The needs of this operation stand at over $21 million and are expected to grow as the situation evolves,” the Agency told media on Thursday night, noting that it has ongoing humanitarian and rescue operations in four countries neighboring Ukraine: Poland, Moldova, Romania and Hungary.

Thus far, 700 Jews have arrived at Aliyah (immigration to Israel) processing centers run by The Jewish Agency and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), located in countries bordering Ukraine.

“The future olim (immigrants) are escorted from the border to temporary housing facilities where they receive their visas to Israel. Then, they will be flown to Israel, where they will stay in hotels across the country for about a month, coordinated by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration. Afterwards, the immigrants will be transferred to their permanent residences, located in communities throughout Israel,” the Agency said.

The first three flights, carrying 200 olim and an additional 100 orphans, is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Sunday, March 6.

“Hundreds of Jewish and Christian volunteers have enlisted to assist these refugees,” the Agency said, noting that 3,380 beds were rented in hotels and other facilities in neighboring countries along the border to accommodate the thousands of Jews seeking to make Aliyah.

The Jewish Agency is also working alongside local organizations to find additional lodging for these refugees.

A hotline established together with the IFCJ has thus far received 10,000 calls, the Agency said, adding that 5,000 of the calls were from Jews seeking to make Aliyah as soon as possible.

Other calls came from concerned relatives in Israel, seeking guidance on how they could help their loved ones in Ukraine. Call centers also inform refugees within Ukraine on how they can receive rescue services from The Jewish Agency, IFCJ and other local organizations.

Forty volunteers are staffing the call centers, which are operated with the support of the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration. Many of the volunteers are from Ukraine or have family and friends in the country, and have mobilized to help the refugees.

The Jewish Agency also said it plans to provide “immediate assistance for protection” to 150 community organizations across Ukraine identified by The Jewish Agency’s Security Assistance Fund. The funds are to be used to implement security measures at Jewish organizations and institutions across the country.