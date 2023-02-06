Photo Credit: US Secretary of Defense

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov will be replaced by military intelligence chief General Kyrylo Budanov ahead of the anticipated Russian spring offensive, David Arakhamia, leader of the Servant of the People faction in parliament, posted on Telegram.

The dismissal follows rumors of a series of accusations of corruption in the defense ministry. As things stand on Monday, Reznikov is being considered for the post of Minister for Strategic Industries.

The dismissal of the Minister of Sports Vadim Gutsait was postponed until the end of February.

Arakhamia confirmed that Reznikov is given the post of Minister for Strategic Industries to bolster military-industrial cooperation, “which is absolutely logical, given his expertise.” He also confirmed that Budanov would take over the Defense Ministry, which is also “absolutely logical for wartime.”

Speaking of footing the bill, last Tuesday, the US said it was going to tightly monitor Ukraine’s spending of billions of dollars of aid, in light of a corruption scandal that ended with multiple resignations in Kiev. State Department Spokesman Ned Price promised “rigorous monitoring” of where American assistance is going.

Five regional governors, four deputy ministers, and two heads of government agencies were dismissed, as were the deputy head of the presidential administration and the deputy attorney general. Zelenskyy said the bloodbath was necessary to maintain “a strong state.”

Arthur Okun’s old adage remains true: all government assistance is like transferring water in a leaky bucket. More is put into the bucket than is taken out at the other end.

By the way, Reznikov’s Wiki profile says he enjoys scuba diving, playing tennis, and skiing.

for his part, Reznikov told reporters on Sunday that an audit of procurement contracts was underway after the discovery of corruption scandals, but wouldn’t confirm the reports about being forced to tend his resignation.

Reznikov said the political apparatus had not instructed him to cease his activities as Minister of Defense. “I believe that any official should definitely know that he is not in his position for life, and should be ready to start the stage and complete it. Therefore, I am ready for any development of events,” he told the UP, adding, “What I did is nothing to be ashamed of. I will definitely have something to look at, what I did in that ‘Santa’s wish list.’ Only planes remained, everything else was received for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, for the security and defense sector. And I’m not ashamed of it. We’ll see what happens next, I’m optimistic.”

“My specialization as a lawyer allows me to think optimistically that I will definitely find an interesting project for myself that will allow us not only to win the war, but also to punish the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation later,” he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address Sunday: “We are preparing decisions and negotiations that should strengthen our soldiers, give Ukraine more international support and more weapons.” Nothing about letting any of his ministers go.

