Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom (GPO)

Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will visit Israel at the start of next week. Israel’s First lady Michal Herzog, wife of President Isaac Herzog, will escort the Ukrainian First Lady for the part of her visit dealing with Israel’s providing of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The visit comes in the backdrop of Israel providing ongoing humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine who are suffering under the Russian invasion of their country. Israel has also taken in refugees and provided medical treatment to wounded.

On Monday, the two will together visit the Safra Children’s Hospital, located in the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan. After that they will they will proceed to a professional discussion with the National Coalition for Trauma and NATAL – the Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center, a non-profit organization specializing in the field of war-and-terror-related trauma, together with senior representatives from the Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Union.

“Mrs. Zelensky’s visit is the result of a collaboration that took place over the past year to strengthen therapists in the field of mental health and trauma care in Ukraine, and as a result of the relationship formed between the wife of the country’s president, Michal Herzog, and the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, in these fields,” said the President’s office.