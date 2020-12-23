Photo Credit: UNSC

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov has informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that when he concludes his service to the region on December 31 he will not be available to take up a role as UN envoy to Libya.

Mladenov cited “personal and family reasons” for his resignation, according to a statement by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The Middle East envoy was to replace Ghassan Salame, who stepped down as the UN Libya envoy this past March due to stress, according to the Reuters news agency.

Instead, Acting Libya envoy Stephanie Williams will continue in the position, Dujarric said.

Norwegian Tor Wennesland has been appointed to succeed Mladenov as the new UN Special Envoy to the Middle East.