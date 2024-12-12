Photo Credit: Gunner Vitaliy Bothman/TPS

Israeli scientists announced new research drawing an unexpected link between the body’s circadian clock and inflammatory bowel diseases, offering hope for more personalized treatments.

The circadian clock, which regulates bodily processes on a 24-hour cycle, governs both immune system activity and digestive functions. Researchers led by Professor Oren Froy from Hebrew University and Professor Yael Weintraub from Schneider Children’s Medical Center and Tel Aviv University found that disruptions in these natural rhythms can exacerbate inflammation, potentially accelerating the development and progression of IBD.

The study’s findings were recently published in the peer-reviewed Cell Press journal.

Inflammatory bowel diseases, such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, are chronic inflammations of the digestive tract, affecting millions of people worldwide. Symptoms can include debilitating abdominal pain, diarrhea, blood loss and fatigue.

“Despite advancements in understanding the molecular mechanisms of circadian rhythms, translating this knowledge into clinical applications remains a challenge,” said Froy. The study calls for a closer examination of how disruptions to the circadian clock influence IBD and advocates for the development of innovative treatments that align with natural biological cycles.

The study proposed focusing on personalized medicine that takes into account the patient’s individual chronotype — the natural preference for certain sleep and activity patterns. By incorporating chronotype data into treatment plans, doctors could tailor therapies to optimize patients’ circadian rhythms, potentially improving outcomes.

Moreover, the research highlights the potential of real-time biological monitoring through wearable devices to track circadian rhythms, allowing doctors to adjust treatment based on individual fluctuations.

