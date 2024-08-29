Photo Credit: courtesy, Ben-Gurion University

Israeli scientists have discovered that a certain aquatic plant significantly lowers post-meal sugar levels in people with Type 2 diabetes.

The pioneering clinical trial showed that consuming Mankai — a novel cultivated aquatic plant also known as “duckweed” — after meals can significantly lower blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes.

Advertisement





The research, conducted at Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, found that the reduction of blood sugar levels after consuming Mankai is comparable to that of some medications.

High blood sugar, especially after meals, poses significant health risks for individuals with type 2 diabetes. This condition is often worsened by insulin resistance, which reduces the effectiveness of insulin in muscles and the liver.

Chronic high blood sugar can damage blood vessels, affect the peripheral nervous system, and increase the risk of severe complications such as heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, blindness, and reduced sensation in extremities.

Prof. Amir Tirosh from Sheba Medical Center, along with Dr. Gal Tsaban and Prof. Iris Shai from Ben-Gurion University, investigated the effects of Mankai on post-meal blood sugar levels in patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Mankai is known for its high protein, dietary fiber, and antioxidant content.

The plant is a popular food in Thailand and other southeast Asian countries — but it’s also a favorite with ducks and fish and has been successfully used to nourish other creatures, including cattle and quail. Mankai is also sold in Israel as a plant for ornamental fish ponds.

The study, published in Obesity, Diabetes, and Metabolism earlier this month, found that drinking a Mankai beverage after dinner led to an approximate 20 percent reduction in post-meal blood sugar levels, lower peak sugar levels, and a faster return to baseline levels. This effect was observed in about two-thirds of the participants.

The trial involved 45 participants with diabetes and glycosylated hemoglobin (A1c) levels between 6.5 percent and 8.5 percent. Participants were randomly assigned to consume either a 300 ml Mankai drink or an equivalent volume of water after dinner for two weeks, followed by a switch in interventions for another two weeks. Blood sugar levels were monitored continuously using glucose sensors and standard laboratory tests throughout the study.

Mankai grows naturally in water and is now cultivated under controlled conditions. The plant has shown promise in previous research for improving vascular and brain health, reducing abdominal and liver fat, and positively influencing the microbiome.

Early studies also suggest that Mankai may help lower post-meal blood sugar levels even in individuals without diabetes.

“The study demonstrates that consuming Mankai after meals can lead to significant reductions in blood sugar levels,” Tsaban noted. “This finding introduces a promising new option for managing diabetes and reducing associated complications.”

The results highlight the potential of the plant as a “valuable tool for diabetes management,” Shai said, adding that the findings merit further investigation.

“Nutrition plays a crucial role in both the development and management of diabetes,” Tirosh pointed out. “Incorporating Mankai into the diet can enhance blood sugar control and provide beneficial nutrients that support overall health.”

The study was supported by grants from the German Research Foundation (DFG), Israel Ministry of Health and Israel Ministry of Science and Technology.

Share this article on WhatsApp: