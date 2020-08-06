Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash 90

The Israel Defense Force launched an attack on Hamas terrorist targets in Gaza late Thursday night in response to a renewal of balloon bomb attacks launched from the enclave on southern Israel by Palestinian Authority terrorists.

“An IDF fighter jet and aircraft attacked an underground structure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a statement late Thursday night.

At least 13 wildfires broke out in southern Israel during the day Thursday, all of them attributed to the IED balloon bomb attacks by Gaza terrorists.

In one incident, an Israel Police bomb squad was called to neutralize an IED attached to a balloon that was found in the industrial zone of the northeastern Negev city of Arad, next to the Dead Sea — a distance of about 87 kilometers or 54 miles from Gaza as the raven flies. It wasn’t clear who launched this balloon bomb, or where it was from, given the distance; however, it is possible that it flew the distance from Gaza, given the windy conditions.

At least four wildfires broke out in the Eshkol Regional Council district along the Gaza border, all of them in open fields far from residential areas.

A number of fires also broke out in the Ashkelon Coast (Hof Ashkelon) Regional Council district as well.