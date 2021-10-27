Photo Credit: courtesy, Y.S.
Participants in the IDF Paratroop command leadership program for reservists, Oct. 2021

A new command leadership program for reservists in the IDF paratroopers unit was launched Tuesday in Israel. The Ari Fuld Project sponsored the program in part.

Ari Fuld Project knapsack presented to each participant of the IDF Paratroop Officers’ command leadership program for reservists, Oct. 2021

Initiated by Lt.Col. Y.S., the program will bring participating officers and commanders once a month over the next year to different sites around the country, where they will learn more about the various aspects of leadership and command.

The program is aimed at upgrading their command and leadership skills.

“We wish them much success and victories,” organizers said.

An officer from Ari Fuld’s paratrooper unit is slated to be one of the speakers to address the participants. This officer will tell them story of Ari Fuld, and expand on the connection between leadership in civilian life and leadership in the IDF reserves.

Next year Ari’s widow, Miriam Fuld, will also address the officers and commanders, organizers said.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
