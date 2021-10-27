Photo Credit: courtesy, Y.S.

A new command leadership program for reservists in the IDF paratroopers unit was launched Tuesday in Israel. The Ari Fuld Project sponsored the program in part.

Initiated by Lt.Col. Y.S., the program will bring participating officers and commanders once a month over the next year to different sites around the country, where they will learn more about the various aspects of leadership and command.

The program is aimed at upgrading their command and leadership skills.

“We wish them much success and victories,” organizers said.

An officer from Ari Fuld’s paratrooper unit is slated to be one of the speakers to address the participants. This officer will tell them story of Ari Fuld, and expand on the connection between leadership in civilian life and leadership in the IDF reserves.

Next year Ari’s widow, Miriam Fuld, will also address the officers and commanders, organizers said.