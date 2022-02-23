Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson
Hezbollah drone shot down by the IAF after crossing the Lebanese border into Israel. Jan. 4, 2022

Israeli military forces shot down a Hamas drone Wednesday night as it was flying towards Israeli territory.

The drone, a quadcopter with four sets of propellers to allow it to hover like a helicopter, was similar to those sent by Hamas in past months.

Advertisement

Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah likewise has repeatedly attempted to penetrate Israeli territory with similar UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles).

The IDF said the drone was monitored throughout the incident, was shot down along Israel’s border with northern Gaza, in Gaza territory.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleCrisis in Ukraine: Interview from the Front Lines with Hatzalah Ukraine
Next articleUK Government Launches Process to Outlaw BDS
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...