Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Israeli military forces shot down a Hamas drone Wednesday night as it was flying towards Israeli territory.

The drone, a quadcopter with four sets of propellers to allow it to hover like a helicopter, was similar to those sent by Hamas in past months.

Iran’s Lebanese proxy Hezbollah likewise has repeatedly attempted to penetrate Israeli territory with similar UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles).

The IDF said the drone was monitored throughout the incident, was shot down along Israel’s border with northern Gaza, in Gaza territory.