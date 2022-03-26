Photo Credit: IAF/Amit Agronov

Israeli Air Force pilots will participate this week in the annual Iniohos aerial drill taking place in at Andravida Air Base in southern Greece.

The drill kicks off on March 28 and continues through April 7.

Israel has participated in the exercise for several years.

The multinational exercise will also include pilots from the United States, Canada, France, Italy, Cyprus and Slovenia as well as those from the drill host, Greece.

Among those nations sending observers to the exercise are Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Albania, Austria, North Macedonia, United Kingdom, India, Canada, and Croatia, according to a report Saturday by military Anna Ahronheim of The Jerusalem Post.

Last week, the Israeli Navy took part in the Noble Dina naval drill hosted by Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea. The US, France and Greece participated in that exercise.