Photo Credit: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces announced Sunday the debut of its new intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance jet, called the ‘Oron’.

The new aircraft, which is based on the Gulfstream G550, is equipped with “cutting edge sensors,” the IDF said in its announcement, including an advanced radar system and artificial intelligence (AI).

“The Oron will enable the IDF to maintain our intelligence superiority in the face of emerging challenges,” the IDF said. The aircraft is to be used for real-time intelligence assessment, including the identification of enemy ground forces near and far.

It’s not yet clear whether the Oron will be participating in this year’s Memorial Day and Independence Day flights, which take place every year across Israel. On Monday (April 5), the Air Force begins training for those flights. The IDF said that as part of the training, aircraft traffic will be noticeable throughout the country.