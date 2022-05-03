Photo Credit: Pixabay

People across the Jewish State rose to their feet to honor the fallen of Israel’s wars, and the victims of terror as a siren sounded at 8 pm Tuesday, heralding the start of one of the most solemn days on the Israeli calendar: Yom HaZikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars and Victims of Terror.

Following ceremonies at the Western Wall, Israel’s KAN News public broadcaster continued with the the “Songs In Their Memory” ceremony from the Knesset.

Among the participants was Rami Kleinstein, as well as Gali Atari, Zehava Ben, Avraham Tal, Muki, Ilai Butner and the Foreign Children, Natan Goshen and the military bands.

Attending the event were Israel’s top officials, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, former President Reuven Rivlin, former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, and others.

Protectors of Israel and Victims of Terror

A total of 24,068 IDF soldiers, Border Guard Police officers, Israel Police officers, prison guards, and agents of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency and the Mossad international intelligence agency have been killed defending the Yishuv before 1948 and the State of Israel after its rebirth.

Some 3,100 Israeli civilians have been fallen as victims of terrorist attacks since the establishment of the State, the National Insurance Institute added.

Tuesday night’s siren signaled the start of ceremonies that took place at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, attended by President Isaac Herzog, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, and other top officials.

Herzog: Sons and Daughters Fought Together, Fell Together

“Our sons and daughters, who fell in defense of our state, fought together, and fell together. They did not ask, nor did anyone ask them, who was right-wing and who was left-wing,” Herzog told those who were gathered during his address.

“Who was religious, who was secular; who was Jewish and who was not Jewish: Nor did grief pose these questions to them or to you.

“They fell as Israelis, defending Israel. In cemeteries, arguments fall silent. Between the headstones, not a sound. A silence that demands that we fulfill, together, their single dying wish: the resurrection of Israel. The building of Israel. United, consolidated, responsible for each other. For we are all sisters and brothers,” Herzog reminded.

“From here, I pray for the speedy return of our captured and the missing, and the task of returning them home remains on our shoulders,” the president concluded, directly referencing fallen IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, along with still-living civilians Avera Mengistu and Hisham el-Sayyid, all of whom remain in captivity, held by Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

Kochavi: They Will Not Return, But Thanks to Them Many Have Returned

“The vast majority of families in the State of Israel wait for their children to descend from the heights and receive them with a hug at the conclusion of their military service – but you waited in vain, and some of you are still waiting. They will not return,” Kochavi said somberly.

“They will not return but thanks to them many have returned. Thanks to them, the lives of tens of thousands of citizens have been saved and a large part of the security and achievements of the State is due to them.

“Your pain is unbearable. The grief is oppressive, reaching into the body and mind. It is present [always] and rests not for a moment, cruelly overwhelming Sabbaths, holidays, and birthdays.

“The entire IDF and I, at its head, bow our heads in sympathy, deep sorrow, and appreciation for your resilience,” Kochavi said.