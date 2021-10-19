Photo Credit: Avshalom Sassoni / Flash 90

The main rally in memory of late Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin has been canceled, according to a statement Tuesday by the Israel Alliance organization and Basket Productions, the company that was to produce the event, the Hebrew-language Ma’ariv newspaper reported.

The rally, set for this coming Saturday night, was canceled in response to a lack of interest from organizations and donors, the event’s producer said.

“We would like to thank the kibbutz movement and a number of private donors who enlisted, but in light of the low response from significant organizations and donors we are forced to cancel the event,” the producer said.

The rally, to be held in Tel Aviv’s iconic Rabin Square, was to be the final event held at the site; in the coming days, the square is to be closed to the public for infrastructure work soon to begin on the Tel Aviv Light Rail.