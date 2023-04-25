Photo Credit: courtesy
Hallel Menachem Yaniv, and his brother, Yigal Yaakov Yaniv, hy"d, of Har Bracha, killed by a Palestinian Authority terrorist on Feb. 26, 2023

The Yaniv family decided to hold a birthday celebration for their son Tzur in the cemetery on Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day.

Tzur Yaniv turned 13 today, and the family decided they would hold a bar mitzvah celebration in the cemetery at the graves of Tzur’s two brothers Hallel and Yagel, who were murdered by terrorists in Huwara, in February of this year.

Rachel Yaniv, their sister, brought the prime minister and the crowd to tears on Monday evening at the official ceremony for Yom Hazikaron. She spoke about all the siblings that were murdered this year by terrorists.

