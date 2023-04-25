Photo Credit: courtesy

The Yaniv family decided to hold a birthday celebration for their son Tzur in the cemetery on Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day.

Tzur Yaniv turned 13 today, and the family decided they would hold a bar mitzvah celebration in the cemetery at the graves of Tzur’s two brothers Hallel and Yagel, who were murdered by terrorists in Huwara, in February of this year.

צור יניב ששני אחיו נרצחו בפיגוע חוגג יום הולדת בבית העלמין.

רק דמעות. pic.twitter.com/tWh7sjIDF7 — חי שמואל- hai shmuel (@HaiShmuel) April 25, 2023

הלילה ליל הבר מצווה של צור יניב.

הלילה הוא אומר קדיש עם אביו על שני אחיו הקדושים הלל ויגל הי"ד שנרצחו בחווארה.

הלב שותת,

והמילים אזלו.

? pic.twitter.com/F1cOWVi3Fa — אפרים דוד | Efraim David (@efraimdavid2) April 24, 2023

Rachel Yaniv, their sister, brought the prime minister and the crowd to tears on Monday evening at the official ceremony for Yom Hazikaron. She spoke about all the siblings that were murdered this year by terrorists.

"שנשוב ונתאחד להיות עם אחד, כי כשאנחנו ביחד לא יוכלו לנצח אותנו – כי אנשים אחים אנחנו". רחל יניב, אחותם של הלל-מנחם יניב ויגל-יעקב יניב שנרצחו בחווארה: "למרות המחיר הבלתי ניתן לתפיסה ששילמנו, אנחנו ממשיכים לאהוב". לזכרם, הזמר חנן בן ארי ביצע את "אמן"@Rotem_Naomburg@Naombol pic.twitter.com/eBdMP3J188 — ערוץ כנסת (@KnessetT) April 24, 2023