List of events Yom HaZikaron 2020 online events in English.
1) April 27, 2020 / Monday Evening
7:55 PM IST / 12:55 PM NY / 9:55 AM Pacific
Lone Soldier Center Ceremony
2) April 28, 2020 / Tuesday
10:15 AM IST / 3:15 AM NY (Monday)
Gush Etzion Ceremony
3) April 28, 2020 / Tuesday
6:30 PM IST / 11:30 AM NY
Modern Jewish Heroes with Avi Abelow
Ari Fuld, Yaron Chen, Damion Rosovsky, Yehoshua Friedberg
4) April 28, 2020 Tuesday
8:30 PM IST / 1:30 PM NY
Heroic Battle in the Jewish Quarter with Eytan Rund
