Fired Cleveland Clinic medical resident Lara Kollab.

A former Cleveland Clinic medical resident fired for making anti-Semitic remarks online had her medical training certificate permanently revoked by the State Medical Board of Ohio.

Lara Kollab agreed to surrender her certificate before it was revoked on Aug. 12, according to records.

She is permanently prohibited from practicing osteopathic medicine and surgery in Ohio and from participating in another medical training program in the Buckeye State.

Kollab was fired from the Cleveland Clinic in December 2018 for making anti-Semitic remarks online, such as tweeting in 2012 that “ill purposely give all the yahood the wrong meds.”

She studied at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York and was accepted at the Cleveland Clinic as a resident.

“After repeated failed diplomacy, our aim is to defeat the Zionist state through force,” Kollab tweeted in December 2012 in response to a tweet that said “Peace won’t come by killing every Zionist. There has to be diplomacy.”

Other tweets, she openly expressed a desire to use her academic and future medical work to further her extreme views.

Kollab’s Twitter and Instagram accounts are no longer active.

The tweets were discovered by Canary Mission, an organization that tracks anti-Israel and anti-Semitic behavior with a focus on university campuses.

Some quotes for Lara Kollab:

“@TheRealMikeJr hahha ewww.. ill purposely give all the yahood [Jews] the wrong meds…”
Lara Kollab, Twitter, Jan 2 2012
“People who support Israel should have their immune cells killed so they can see how it feels to not be able to defend yourself from foreign invaders.”
Lara Kollab, Twitter, May 4 2013

“Israel, I’m making it my goal in life to expose you to everyone I meet. If I can twist a biology paper to include your crimes, I will do it.”
Lara Kollab, Twitter, Nov 24 2012

“Further proof that Israel is more about hatred and white supremacy than it is about world Jewry, in case you didn’t know.”
Lara Kollab, Twitter, Aug 16 2017

“Zionists will basically use every opportunity to use the words ‘Israeli’, ‘victim’, and ‘terrorist attack’ in the same sentence. ”
Lara Kollab, Twitter, Jan 1 2017

“Annoying to go to school in a city full of Jews because everywhere I go I hear about the wonderful israel. About to tell this guy to stfu.”
Lara Kollab, Twitter, Apr 23 2013

“After repeated failed diplomacy, our aim is to defeat the Zionist state through force.”
Lara Kollab, Twitter, Dec 8 2012

“@viva_Israel @yelkhoudary typical nazi mentality. zionists are the spawn of hitler.”
Lara Kollab, Twitter, Oct 29 2011
“… It’s funny how zionists are trying to compare BDS with the Holocaust. If anything,you’re the nazis in the situation now.”
Lara Kollab, Twitter, Apr 28 2012
