A former Cleveland Clinic medical resident fired for making anti-Semitic remarks online had her medical training certificate permanently revoked by the State Medical Board of Ohio.

Lara Kollab agreed to surrender her certificate before it was revoked on Aug. 12, according to records.

She is permanently prohibited from practicing osteopathic medicine and surgery in Ohio and from participating in another medical training program in the Buckeye State.

Kollab was fired from the Cleveland Clinic in December 2018 for making anti-Semitic remarks online, such as tweeting in 2012 that “ill purposely give all the yahood the wrong meds.”

She studied at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in New York and was accepted at the Cleveland Clinic as a resident.

“After repeated failed diplomacy, our aim is to defeat the Zionist state through force,” Kollab tweeted in December 2012 in response to a tweet that said “Peace won’t come by killing every Zionist. There has to be diplomacy.”

Other tweets, she openly expressed a desire to use her academic and future medical work to further her extreme views.

Kollab’s Twitter and Instagram accounts are no longer active.

The tweets were discovered by Canary Mission, an organization that tracks anti-Israel and anti-Semitic behavior with a focus on university campuses.

