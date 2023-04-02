Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90
Professor Moshe Koppel, chairman of Forum Kohelet, speaks during the Kohelet Conference at the Begin Heritage Center, in Jerusalem, on October 24, 2017.

One of the various anarchist groups, this one named “wall-breakers,” entered the offices of the Kohelet Policy Forum on Sunday and held a mini protest.

Advertisement


Kohelet has been the target of online and real-world hate campaigns by many of the leftwing groups who are fighting to maintain the judicial oligarchy and prevent democratically elected officials from running the country.

Kohelet has been a driving force in trying toreform Israel’s judicial system, increase democracy in Israel and free up the markets.

In other news, Cosplay anarchist protesters continue to send unclear messages.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articlePakistan Vehemently Denying Commercial Ties with Israel
Next articleAmbassador Nides Dined with ‘Head to Head War’ Advocate, Former Convict Ehud Olmert
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.