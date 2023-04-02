Photo Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90

One of the various anarchist groups, this one named “wall-breakers,” entered the offices of the Kohelet Policy Forum on Sunday and held a mini protest.

היום פרצו מפגינים מוסתים לתוך משרדי פורום קהלת ותקפו את עובדיו.

במשך דקות ארוכות השתוללו בתוך המשרדים, דחפו ותקפו את העובדות והעובדים.

ההסתה השקרית והעקבית הובילה לצערנו לאלימות.

כעת מוגשת תלונה במשטרה נגד מסיגי הגבול והתוקפים.

כמי שפועלים לחיזוק זכויות פרט ומגנים כל אלימות נפעל… pic.twitter.com/epVeNRqdC1 — פורום קהלת Kohelet (@KoheletForum) April 2, 2023

Kohelet has been the target of online and real-world hate campaigns by many of the leftwing groups who are fighting to maintain the judicial oligarchy and prevent democratically elected officials from running the country.

שתפו! פעילות שוברות קירות מתבצרות עכשיו במשרדי פורום קהלת וחושפות את פרצופם האמיתי. הם צברו כוח, הון ועמדות בכירות במשרדי הממשלה כדי לקדם אג’נדות שפוגעות בזכויות של כל מי שלא דומה להם. פוגעים בעניות.ים, נשים ולהטב”ק, הם פועלים לחיסול העבודה המאורגנת, הדיור הציבורי ומדינת הרווחה pic.twitter.com/Ms383WrFLL — יערה פרץ Ya’ara Peretz (@yaaraperetz) April 2, 2023

Kohelet has been a driving force in trying toreform Israel’s judicial system, increase democracy in Israel and free up the markets.

In other news, Cosplay anarchist protesters continue to send unclear messages.

עכשיו בקפלן: איך נראית ירידה סופית מהפסים pic.twitter.com/9LGZWkBIAU — noamfathi (@noam_fathi) April 1, 2023