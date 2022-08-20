Photo Credit: Guy Yechiely

Tel Aviv’s popular Mayor Ron Huldai says a three-story new shelter — “Ha’Gaon” — that opened this week on Elizabeth Berger Street could be a way to address the city’s problem with street gangs.

The new shelter, named after the late Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, was designed by architect Yoav Messer. It was built under the auspices of the Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality, and La’Sova, in cooperation with the Tel Aviv Foundation, through donations from the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

Those who stay at the shelter will be provided with bedding, food, shower, laundry services, lockers for storing their belongings and referrals for medical treatment.

A municipal social worker stays in the shelter and offer treatment to those in need. Tenants can enter every day from 3:00 PM until 9:00 AM the following day. Each incoming resident receives a bed, sheets, a towel and a locked drawer for his belongings.

“Multiplicity, variety and difference are not foreign to the city of Tel Aviv-Yafo, but in the diverse mosaic of communities that make up the city’s resident population, there are those that need more careful attention, a unique set of services,” Huldai said.

“Street gangs are not a unique phenomenon to us, but their scope and strength are evident in Tel Aviv –Yafo,” the mayor noted, saying Ha’Gaon “provides shelter, a roof and a warm corner for those who lack a family or social support network – it is a home.

“The shelter, as well as the network of support and care provided by the unit for children, are a clear expression of the values so close to us – values of social justice, maintaining human dignity and respecting others,” the mayor added.

According to a city spokesperson, “The main goal in planning the shelter structure was to provide a roof for unhoused people while maintaining the core values of human dignity. Therefore, at the time of planning, emphasis was placed on aspects such as maintaining the privacy of those who enter, along with fostering faith in their ability to return to a normal life.”

“Ha’Gaon” has 19 sleeping rooms and can accommodate up to 144 tenants, male-only at present, the spokesperson said. The shelter, which has a shower room and toilet for every two rooms, includes rooms that are suitable for people with disabilities. A kitchen and dining room holds up to diners, terraces for meetings and activities and two workshop rooms for board games, cards, reading and internet surfing with a direct view of the Mediterranean Sea.

There are approximately 1,100 people living on the streets of Tel Aviv-Yafo who are receiving aid from the city’s social services administration, plus at least 90 others who receive no aid.

The municipal unit activities include field patrols throughout the city to locate and monitor street gangs and prevent them from “entering dangerous situations” and with providing shelter; referrals to rehab; legal aid; and comprehensive and long-term psychosocial treatment.

“Street gangs are a phenomenon that exists throughout the country, but their scope and power are evident in the city of Tel Aviv-Yafo because it is a metropolitan city and attracts many different populations,” the city’s spokesperson said.

“Many of the city’s unhoused population sleep in the street, public gardens or abandoned buildings, and often do not have a family or social support network. They are, for the most part, physically and mentally neglected.”

The new shelter is located a short distance from the municipal welfare unit and is the latest addition to other existing shelters in the city which include a shelter for former female drug addicts, a shelter for recovering addicts, and a shelter for children.