Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Wikipedia

By Naama Barak

Israeli actress Gal Gadot made $31.5 million in 2020, earning her third place on Forbes’ list of this year’s highest-paid Hollywood actresses.

Advertisement



The bulk of her earnings, the magazine said, came from $20 million for her role in the Netflix film “Red Notice.”

The closure of most movie theaters due to the coronavirus crisis had led studios to postpone the release of some films, the magazine noted, including “Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel to the hit movie “Wonder Woman” that catapulted Gadot to international fame. Originally slated to be released in December 2019, it is now set to hit screens this December 25.

As such, Forbes noted, most of the actresses on the list made their earnings via TV shows or streaming services. These include “Modern Family”‘s Sofia Vergara, who topped the list with $43 million, and “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Ellen Pompeo, who came in eighth place with $19 million. The exceptions to this were Angelina Jolie (No. 2 with $35.5 million) and Emily Blunt (No. 6 with $22.5 million), who made their money largely from more traditional films.

In the 12 months leading up to June 2020, the 10 highest-paid actresses combined earned $254 million—20 percent less than the previous year and far less than the $545.5 million earned this year by the 10 highest-earning male actors.

This year’s appearance on the Forbes list wasn’t a first for Gadot: back in 2017, she topped the list with earnings of $1.4 billion.

This article first appeared in ISRAEL21c.