JewishPress.com is saddened to inform our readers that Rav Aharon Schechter, the Rosh Yeshiva (dean) of Yeshiva Chaim Berlin, passed away Thursday morning at the age of 95.

Rav Aharon, as he was known by his followers, was a Talmid Muvhak of the late Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Chaim Berlin, Rav Yitzchak Hutner zt”l, and was appointed by the Rav to follow him in leading the Yeshiva and the yeshiva’s Kollel for adult Torah scholars, Kollel Gur Aryeh. He authored a tome as well, “Avodas Aharon,” published in 1967, on the laws of the Holy Temple.

The Rav had been unwell for the past two years; he was hospitalized last Wednesday.

The Rav’s wife, Rebbetzin Shoshana, obm, preceded him, having passed away in 2016.

Rav Aharon served on the presidium of Agudath Israel of America and was a member of the Agudath’s Council of Torah Sages.

“There are no words. We are reeling,” said Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, executive vice president of Agudath Israel. “Rav Schechter was a true exemplar of da’as Torah, and a tangible link to the Torah and hashkofah of his great Rebbe, the Rosh HaYeshiva Rav Yitzchok Hutner zt”l. His involvement in the many needs of Klal Yisroel was legendary. The entire Jewish world has suffered a terrible blow with his death.”

The Rav was known as one of the most respected leaders of the Torah world in the Lithuanian stream of Judaism, to whom tens of thousands of Jews from all walks of life turned when in need.

Rav Aharon is survived by his sons Rav Mordechai Zelig, mashgiach ruchani at the yeshiva, and Rav Nosson, a mohel, as well as his daughters Rebbetzin Esther Yormark, Rebbetzin Nechama Halioua and Rebbetzin Yehudis Senderovitz.

May the Rav be a Melitz for Klal Yisroel. יהיה זיכרו ברוך