Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko passed away on Thursday at age 49 from cancer. Zelenko became well-known after introducing a three-drug combination of hydroxychloroquine, zinc sulfate, and azithromycin as part of an experimental outpatient treatment for COVID-19 that he promoted as the Zelenko Protocol.

Zelenko was born in Kyiv in 1973, and moved to the US at age 3. Zelenko is married and the father of eight children.