Photo Credit: Asher Schwartz
The Biden administration has made its agendas clear. Which policy do you look forward to the most?
What are You Most Looking Forward to Under the Biden Administration? Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
All of the Above
75%, 3 votes
3 votes 75%
3 votes - 75% of all votes
Tax Hikes and Income Redistribution
25%, 1 vote
1 vote 25%
1 vote - 25% of all votes
Critical Race Theory Defining Policy
0%, 0 votes
0 votes
0 votes - 0% of all votes
Unity (Agree or be Silenced)
0%, 0 votes
0 votes
0 votes - 0% of all votes
Another Iran Deal
0%, 0 votes
0 votes
0 votes - 0% of all votes
Woke Agenda Policies
0%, 0 votes
0 votes
0 votes - 0% of all votes
Total Votes: 4
January 21, 2021 - February 6, 2021
×
You or your IP had already vote.
