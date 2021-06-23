Photo Credit: Miriam Alster / Flash 90
New immigrants from North America arrive at Ben Gurion airport on a Nefesh B'Nefesh flight
Coming to Israel for the holidays? Going abroad? When and how do you plan to travel?
You're Planning to Fly to/from Israel? Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.
Within the next 1/2 year, on El Al
Within the next 1/2 year, on another airline
Within the next year, on El Al
Within the next year, on another airline
Not flying in the foreseeable future
Total Votes: 38
June 23, 2021 - July 10, 2021
×
You or your IP had already vote.
