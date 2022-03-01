Photo Credit: LinkedIn blog
The business social media platform LinkedIn announced on Monday that it is acquiring Israeli marketing analytics firm Oribi.

“Through the integration of Oribi’s technology into our marketing solutions platform, our customers will benefit from enhanced campaign attribution to optimize the ROI of their advertising strategies,” said Tomer Cohen, Chief Product Officer at LinkedIn, in a blog post.

Oribi’s technology, similar to Google Analytics, will improve operating ads campaigns on LinkedIn.

As a result of the deal, a new LinkedIn office is being established in Israel.

“Following the closing of the transaction, several members of the Oribi team, including founder and veteran entrepreneur, Iris Shoor, are expected to join LinkedIn and will be based in the Tel Aviv office,” said Cohen.

