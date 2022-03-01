(It should be noted that this is a less generous package than those provided in earlier waves of the pandemic, which granted aid to businesses with annual revenue cycle losses of 25% and up. However, the country’s economic situation was different then; the Israeli economy during the current, Omicron wave is far less restricted than it was during earlier waves.)

“The revenues from value-added tax in February were around 8.5 billion shekels [$262.6 million], an increase of more than 27% compared to February 2019, the year before the outbreak of the pandemic,” said Lieberman. “The economy is doing well, and we should keep doing what we’re doing.”

Owners of banquet and event halls, whose businesses were the hardest hit by the pandemic, welcomed the outline but voiced reservations.

“The proposed compensation is important, but it’s only a band-aid, and the industry’s specific problems need to be addressed and additional compensation mechanisms have to be examined for its rehabilitation,” said Aviram Alon, the director of the Association of Owners of Banquet and Event Halls.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.