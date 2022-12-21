Photo Credit: Israel Police

Israel’s Border Guard Police, Shin Bet intelligence agents and IDF soldiers arrested a suspect Wednesday who is wanted in connection with a drive by shooting attack that took place last Friday near the Gilad Farm in Samaria.

الأسير المحرر مجاهد مزيد التلفيتي الذي اعتقلته قوات الاحتلال بعد محاصرة بناية سكنية في نابلس، مساء اليوم. pic.twitter.com/nySoVXSko1 — الرسالة للإعلام (@Alresalahpress) December 21, 2022

The suspect, 25-year-old Mujahid al-Talfiti, is a member of Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

Two other suspects were arrested earlier this week in connection with the attack.

Talfiti and two other suspects are accused of opening fire at an Israeli driver near Gilad Farm. The gunfire, at least four shots, miraculously missed the driver’s head, hitting the headrest of his seat instead, also shattering the windows of his car.

The driver was not physically injured in the attack.

Talfiti is a former prisoner incarcerated for involvement in terrorist activities, the Shin Bet said in a statement.

? #صور| شبان يتصدون لقوات الاحتلال خلال اقتحامها مدينة نابلس واعتقال الأسير المحرر مجاهد التلفيتي بعد محاصرة منزله. تصوير: أيمن نوباني pic.twitter.com/EwfszM4Onz — الرسالة للإعلام (@Alresalahpress) December 21, 2022

Talfiti was arrested at his home and transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.