Israel’s Border Guard Police, Shin Bet intelligence agents and IDF soldiers arrested a suspect Wednesday who is wanted in connection with a drive by shooting attack that took place last Friday near the Gilad Farm in Samaria.

The suspect, 25-year-old Mujahid al-Talfiti, is a member of Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization.

Two other suspects were arrested earlier this week in connection with the attack.

Talfiti and two other suspects are accused of opening fire at an Israeli driver near Gilad Farm. The gunfire, at least four shots, miraculously missed the driver’s head, hitting the headrest of his seat instead, also shattering the windows of his car.

The driver was not physically injured in the attack.

Talfiti is a former prisoner incarcerated for involvement in terrorist activities, the Shin Bet said in a statement.

Talfiti was arrested at his home and transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

