Two men were shot in Jerusalem’s Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood in a terror attack on Tuesday morning. The two Breslov Hassidim were sitting in their car when they were shot by the terrorist who escaped (for now).

The weapon used in the Shimon Hatzadik attack. April 18, 2023.
The two were returning from the gravesite of Shimon Hatzadik, in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood, after early morning prayers, when the terrorist opened fire.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern said: “I was near the tomb of Shimon HaTzadik and received reports of gunfire. I arrived at the scene within a few seconds and provided initial treatment to two people who were in moderate condition.”

Police are searching the neighborhood, including local mosques, for the terrorists.

Jewish Press News Desk
