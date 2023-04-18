Photo Credit: United Hatzalah

Two men were shot in Jerusalem’s Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood in a terror attack on Tuesday morning. The two Breslov Hassidim were sitting in their car when they were shot by the terrorist who escaped (for now).

תיעוד מרגעי פיגוע הירי הבוקר בשכונת שמעון הצדיק בירושלים pic.twitter.com/aResJGs4pG — בז news (@1717Bazz) April 18, 2023

הרכב בו שהו היהודים שנפגעו בפיגוע הירי בירושלים pic.twitter.com/zAQXO3unnr — בז news (@1717Bazz) April 18, 2023

The two were returning from the gravesite of Shimon Hatzadik, in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood, after early morning prayers, when the terrorist opened fire.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yechiel Stern said: “I was near the tomb of Shimon HaTzadik and received reports of gunfire. I arrived at the scene within a few seconds and provided initial treatment to two people who were in moderate condition.”

סינק של ד״ר אלון שורץ מנהל יחידת הטראומה במרכז הרפואי שערי צדק לגבי מצב הפצוע מהפיגוע בשמעון הצדיק pic.twitter.com/VM2ngzxBWk — בז news (@1717Bazz) April 18, 2023

Police are searching the neighborhood, including local mosques, for the terrorists.

חיפוש במסגד בשכונה pic.twitter.com/ReU70mkLgm — בז news (@1717Bazz) April 18, 2023

כוחות משטרה סורקים באיזור פיגוע הירי בשמעון הצדיק pic.twitter.com/dn3rhOMG6x — בז news (@1717Bazz) April 18, 2023