Jordanian national Taher Khalef was convicted Thursday in Be’er Sheva District Court of trying to kill two divers in Eilat in November 2018, using a hammer.

Khalef was convicted on two counts of attempted murder and charges of terrorism.

As part of the plea bargain deal, Khalef admitted to having used his entry permit for working in Israel in order to carry out a terrorist attack and die as a “shahid” (martyr) in exchange for a 19-year prison sentence.