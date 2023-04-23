Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

El Al Flight 091 from Tel Aviv to Tokyo, which took off Sunday morning from Ben Gurion International Airport, requested to make an emergency landing in Israel about 25 minutes after takeoff, following an engine failure.

Many rescue teams were called in and waited for the plane to land, with 175 passengers on board. After several tense minutes, the plane landed safely.

אחרי דקות מורטות עצבים: טיסת אל על נחתה בשלום בנתב”ג@sharonidan pic.twitter.com/lPgD5hp4CP — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 22, 2023

Advertisement





The El Al Boeing 787 “Dreamliner” emergency landed with 32 tons of fuel and an indication of zero oil pressure in one of the engines. This is the second time in two months that this model plane is forced to return to Tel Aviv after takeoff with the same engine problem.

The Boeing 787 has been involved in seven accidents and incidents as of March 2023, with no fatalities and zero hull losses (thank God). On January 11, 2013, the FAA completed a comprehensive review of the 787’s critical systems including the design, manufacture, and assembly, and Secretary Ray LaHood of the Department of Transportation stated the administration was “looking for the root causes” behind the recent issues. The head of the FAA, Michael Huerta, said that so far nothing suggests the Dreamliner is not safe.

The 787 is powered by two engines, which use all-electrical “bleedless” systems that eliminate the superheated air conduits normally used for aircraft power, de-icing, and other functions. As part of its “Quiet Technology Demonstrator 2” project, Boeing adopted several engine noise-reducing technologies for the 787. These include an air inlet containing sound-absorbing materials and an exhaust duct cover with a chevron-toothed pattern on the rim for a quieter mixing of exhaust and outside air. Boeing suggests these developments make the 787 significantly quieter both inside and out. The noise-reducing measures prevent sounds above 85 decibels from leaving airport boundaries.