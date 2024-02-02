Photo Credit: Olivier Fitoussi / Flash 90

El Al Israel Airlines plans to add five weekly flights to Israel in the coming months from Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles and Boston.

Ahead of Passover, which begins on the evening of April 22, the airline intends to add two new weekly flights to Israel from Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport in South Florida. (El Al also operates flights out of Miami International Airport, some 30 miles to the south.)

Advertisement





“El Al is expanding its service in South Florida to accommodate the local community, whose travel to Israel is constantly increasing,” Simon Newton-Smith, vice president of the Americas for El Al, told JNS. “Fort Lauderdale is also a great transit option for those traveling to Israel from other cities in the United States.”

The new schedule is part of a phased plan that the airlines announced last year to increase its weekly flights from the region. El Al announced in May 2022 that it was relocating its U.S. headquarters to Miami. Florida is the only state in which the airline operates in two cities.

In June, El Al will add flights to Los Angeles, where it now operates daily (except on Shabbat). The airline will add two weekly flights on Monday and Wednesday, bringing the weekly total to eight.

It will also add a weekly flight in Boston, which will mean there will be flights on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during the summer.

“Since Oct. 7, El Al has strategically adjusted its U.S. flight schedule to uphold an air bridge which is vital for the State of Israel,” stated Shlomi Zafarani, vice president of commercial and aviation relations at El Al. “As we enter the summer season, our commitment to U.S. expansion remains resolute.”

Dan’s Deals, a prominent travel site, noted that El Al flights are in high demand as other airlines have cut flights since Oct. 7.

“This summer, El Al will fly two weekly Fort Lauderdale flights, four weekly Boston flights, five weekly Miami flights, eight weekly Los Angeles flights, 11 weekly Newark flights and 22 weekly JFK [New York] flights, for a total of 52 weekly El Al flights between the U.S. and Israel,” per the site.