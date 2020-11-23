Photo Credit: US Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride

The Trump Administration deployed B-52 bombers to the Middle East on Saturday, just a few days after a partial withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the USAF B-52H Stratofortress air crews carried out their mission on short notice “to deter aggression and reassure” US partners and allies.

The B-52H bombers departed from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota – the only US base housing both intercontinental ballistic missiles in underground silos and a fleet of bomber aircraft capable of carrying nuclear warheads, according to Fox News.

The destination of the B-52H bombers is not known.

“The ability to quickly move forces into, out of and around the theater to seize, retain and exploit the initiative is key to deterring potential aggression."

“The ability to quickly move forces into, out of and around the theater to seize, retain and exploit the initiative is key to deterring potential aggression,” said Lt.Gen. Greg Guillot, 9th Air Force Commander.

“These missions help bomber aircrews gain familiarity with the region’s airspace and command, and control functions and allow them to integrate with the theater’s US and partner air assets, increasing the combined force’s overall readiness.”